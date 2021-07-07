KUWAIT: At least 60,000 people have received anti-COVID vaccine during the fourth phase of the mobile vaccination campaign, Dr Dina Al-Dhabib, head of the mobile vaccination units, said on Tuesday. This phase commenced on June 21 to vaccinate workers at gas stations, security and guard companies, public transport, restaurants, and port and navigation companies.

Dhabib added in a press statement that this move aims at accelerating the pace of vaccination and immunity in the country. Preparations are underway to launch ten new vaccination centers to reach 40 centers nationwide so as to provide vaccination to people, she noted, stating that a single center can provide up to 1,000 doses of vaccine a day. – KUNA