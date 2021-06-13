KUWAIT: The State of Kuwait and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania held official talks yesterday at the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry headquarters. The discussions were chaired from the Kuwaiti side by the Foreign Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, with attendance of the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Khalifa Hamadah.

The Mauritanian side was headed by the Foreign Minister Ismael Ould Sheikh Ahmed. The Kuwaiti and Mauritanian officials discussed means of boosting further the solid relations between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Mauritania, explored the close cooperation in various domains, namely avenues for enhance the coordination for serving mutual interests. Moreover, they examined latest developments on the regional and international arenas.

The talks have been held as part of the official visit to the country by the Mauritanian official and his accompanying delegation. Meanwhile, Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Khalifa Hamadah held talks with his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Al-Amin Ould Al-Thahabi on issues of joint concern, means of boosting cooperation in various spheres.

The Kuwait Ministry of Finance said in a statement that the Mauritanian side, during the meeting, endorsed a number of economic and financial accords that had been previously worked out between the two countries. The State of Kuwait had unilaterally endorsed the agreements. The accords, one dealing with economic cooperation, another with averting double taxation and a deal on boosting and protecting mutual investments, have now become in the execution phase.

The meeting was attended by Farouk Bastaki, the Managing Director at the Public Investment Authority, and the director of the Arab and Gulf economic cooperation and the acting assistant for economic affairs, Talal Al-Nimesh. – KUNA