KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addressed cables of condolences to families of Kuwait’s martyrs. The names of the martyrs, who have been laid to rest yesterday, are Bader Hussein Murad Al-Kandari, Suleiman Kadhim Qatie Ali Taher, Tariq Mohammad Ahmad Abdullah Al-Yaqout, Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Showaimani, Abdulmahdi Abdulhameed Mohammad Maarafi Behbehani, Essa Mohammad Zaman Mohammad, Kamil Abdulrahman Mohammad Nasser Al-Fayez, Mohammad Saad Masoud Al-Ahmad, Mohammad Saleh Mohammad Suleiman Al-Muhaini, Mahdi Habeeb Ali Zaid Al-Boloushi, Mustafa Hussein Ahmad Mohammad Al-Qattan and Yousif Zaid Zamel Saud Al-Zamel.

His Highness the Amir expressed most sincere sorrow on their demise, recalling their sacrifices, brave action for defending the homeland and shedding their blood for Kuwait’s sake. He has also prayed for the martyrs’ souls, wishing their loved ones patience and solace.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cables of identical content of deep solace to the families on their loves ones’ death, also praying for God Almighty’s mercy and forgiveness for the martyrs. He has also voiced solidarity with the bereaved families. Moreover, cables of same content were addressed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to the martyrs’ families. – KUNA