KUWAIT: Kuwait today marks Human Rights Day, which is observed across the world on Dec 10 under the theme: Equality – Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights. Kuwait has always been interested in safeguarding human rights by adopting pieces of legislation aiming at promoting the values of human rights and joining relevant international conventions and charters.

In this context, Chairman of the National Diwan for Human Rights Ambassador Jassem Al-Mubarki said the establishment of the country’s national human rights agency unequivocally reflected Kuwait’s commitment to human rights. Speaking to KUNA, he said the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) was the first international document for safeguarding human dignity and rights against all types of discrimination.

Therefore, he maintained, Kuwait attached much significance to the declaration out of its keenness on developing an integrated societal system in line with relevant global criteria. Established under law (67/2015), the National Diwan of Human Rights is mainly intended to monitor Kuwait’s international commitments bearing on human rights, and works with official and unofficial agencies to promote human values and ensure human dignity, rights and freedom, he noted.

Mubarki underlined that it is necessary to capitalize on this annual occasion decided by the United Nations to weigh accomplishments made in different human rights domains, particularly during the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Mubarki spoke highly of the great efforts exerted by state institutions and civil society organizations in the field of safeguarding human rights even in the hardest circumstances, mainly access to healthcare, safety, education, etc.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on Dec 10, the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. The UDHR is a milestone document, which proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. With the 2021 Theme: EQUALITY – Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights, this year’s Human Rights Day theme relates to ‘Equality’ and Article 1 of the UDHR – “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”

The principles of equality and non-discrimination are at the heart of human rights. Equality is aligned with the 2030 Agenda and with the UN approach set out in the shared framework on Leaving No One Behind: Equality and Non-Discrimination at the Heart of Sustainable Development. Equality, inclusion and non-discrimination, in other words – a human rights-based approach to development – is the best way to reduce inequalities and resume the path towards realizing the 2030 Agenda. – KUNA