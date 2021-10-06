KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Amir and Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem. His Highness also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Kuwait marks today the first anniversary of Sheikh Mishal’s nomination as the country’s Crown Prince.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah nominated Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on October 7, 2020 to be his Crown Prince to contribute to running the affairs of the nation, maintaining security and stability as well as further boosting development and prosperity. On October 8th, His Highness Sheikh Mishal took oath at a special session for the National Assembly with 59 MPs in attendance.

Sheikh Mishal has been close to the decision-making circles for the past six decades, contributing immensely to the development of Kuwait. Throughout his career, which he started at the Ministry of Interior until becoming deputy president of Kuwait National Guard, Sheikh Mishal has always been keen on highlighting importance of national security. Born in 1940, Sheikh Mishal received primary education at Mubarakiya School and he continued education in Hendon Police College in Britain and graduated in 1960.

Sheikh Mishal joined the MoI after graduation and become head of general intelligence department in 1967 with a rank of Colonel. He continued as intelligence chief until 1980. On April 13, 2004, the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah named Sheikh Mishal as deputy president of Kuwait National Guards (KNG). He contributed to the development of KNG and promoted its supporting role to state institutions during times of crises, the latest was the coronavirus pandemic.

KNG adopted three five-year plans to strengthen its capabilities to deal with emerging multifaceted challenges. KNG, under Sheikh Mishal’s guidance, sealed cooperation protocols with state institutions to offer support when necessary, like the 2018 airport crisis, addressing radioactive leak in oil facilities and supporting the fire department in major accidents. KNG also joined the International Association of Gendarmeries and Police Forces with Military Statues (FIEP), a move that Sheikh Mishal said would contribute to exchange of expertise in a quickly evolving world.

French President decorated Sheikh Mishal with an Order on December 4, 2018 for his contribution in building modern Kuwait and boosting friendship between Kuwait and France. Sheikh Mishal was also the honorary president of Kuwait society of pilots in 1973-2017, and was one of founding members of Kuwait amateur radio society. His Highness the Crown Prince was very close to the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah accompanying him on numerous official and private visits. He was with Sheikh Sabah during his treatment in the US from July of 2020 and until His Highness’ passing on September 29, 2020. – KUNA