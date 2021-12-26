KUWAIT: The following is a report on major events related to Kuwait’s health sector throughout 2021:

Jan 1: The Ministry of Health announces the first coronavirus death this year.

Jan 19: Two Kuwaiti females who came from Britain were infected with a coronavirus variant.

Jan 21: The Ministry of Health announces rescheduling of coronavirus vaccination appointments, as shipments from the manufacturing company (Pfizer/BioNTech) would be delayed for Kuwait and the whole world.

Feb 2: China’s National Center of Gerontology won His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Prize for Research in Health Care for the Elderly and in Health Promotion.

Feb 11: The Ministry of Health opens five additional COVID-19 vaccination centers, bringing the total number to 15, in addition to two halls at Kuwait International Fairground in Mishref.

Feb 24: The Ministry of Health allows hospitals, health centers and private clinics to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from the local distributer or companies producing it after being licensed and approved by the ministry.

April 1: Kuwait’s MoH announced that 252 patients are receiving treatment in intensive care units.

April 4: MoH recorded 14 death cases of COVID-19.

April 10: Kuwait expanded COVID-19 vaccination to seven more sites.

April 11: Kuwait launched a mass vaccination campaign to vaccinate employees in supermarkets, stores, and mosques.

April 19: Kuwait’s MoH reported that 254 patients are receiving treatment in the ICU.

April 21: MoH reported 14 deaths due to COVID-19.

April 21: Kuwait’s MoH obtained permanent membership in the pharmacological health organization’s program to monitor drug safety.

May 14: WHO set up a special page on its website in recognition of Kuwait’s partnership with the organization in facing crises and health issues around the world.

May 30: Kuwait inaugurated a drive-thru vaccination center at Jaber Al-Ahmad Causeway.

June 7: Kuwait signed deals with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for vaccine supply.

June 14: Kuwait’s Health Ministry confirmed positive cases of the Delta variant.

June 21: Kuwait’s Health Ministry received the first consignment of anti-COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer via the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi).

June 22: Kuwait’s MoH reported 1,962 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the country’s highest number of daily infections at the time.

June 28: Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization (KIMS) signed scholarship agreement with Nice University in France to allow Kuwaiti doctors study medicine and receive Fellowship in different specializations.

June 30: Health ministry reported 296 patients were in the ICU.

July 4: MoH announced more than 2.3 million COVID-19 jabs were given since launch of the national vaccination campaign.

July 6: MoH registered 1,993 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths.

July 15: MoH said 341 people were in ICUs.

Aug 23: Kuwait received six Lebanese citizens who were injured in a fuel tanker’s explosion to be treated in the Gulf state.

Sept 6: MoH designated six clinics for PCR tests.

Sept 25: MoH announced that it would start giving the COVID-19 booster shots.

Oct 9: MoH opened registration for third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Oct 26: The US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered Kuwait’s coronavirus classification to ‘low risk’.

Nov 4: MoH announced discharge of the last patient from Kuwait Field Hospital.

Nov 23: MoH announced that ICUs were empty from COVID-19 patients.

Nov 23: MoH announced that the American association of blood banks renews recognition of Kuwait’s blood, immunity, blood transfusion and genetic testing laboratories.

Dec 5: MoH launched the ‘Q8Seha’ smartphone application to serve health need of Kuwaitis and expatriates.

Dec 8: MoH announced the first case of the Omicron variant in Kuwait. — KUNA