KUWAIT: Foreign ministry officials from Kuwait and Malta assembled via video link on Wednesday for a fresh round of talks focusing on economic and healthcare ties, in addition to political and security issues. The Kuwaiti side, headed by Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Waleed Al-Khubaizi, engaged their Maltese counterparts, led by Director General for Political, External Relations and European Affairs Fiona Formosa, in talks that yielded some 14 deals designed to push bilateral ties to higher levels.

The coronavirus pandemic was expectedly front and center on the agenda as well, with the talks covering matters that include efforts to fight terrorism and current happenings around the world, said a Kuwaiti foreign ministry statement. Educational ties have shown remarkable improvement as of late, the Kuwaiti diplomat was cited as saying, adding that many Kuwaiti students have increasingly begun to take up academic opportunities on the Mediterranean island.

They agreed on the need for more cooperation in several key sectors, including trade and investment, ahead of similar talks planned for the near future, as both countries seek to bring common goals and aspirations to fruition, added the statement. – KUNA