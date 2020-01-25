By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait National Handball team lost its match with Saudi Arabia 19-24 during their meeting yesterday in the consolation rounds of the 19th Asian Handball Championship being held in Kuwait. The team continued its unsatisfactory results, committing individual and technical mistakes, as if the coaches did not read the Saudis well.

Al-Adwani: We provided delegations will all means of comfort

Secretary of Kuwait Handball Federation, Director of the 19th Asian Championship Qayed Al-Adwani said the closing ceremony will be of high standard and will be attended by senior international guests, adding the medals and the cup were specially made in Italy for this championship. He said “we hope tomorrow will be a good conclusion, and were happy for the arrival of cup and medals for this championship that had been away from Kuwait for 24 years.” Al-Adwani was satisfied with the way the championship went, as well as organization which received appreciation from all.

Al-Duaihi: We must learn from the Asian participation

Kuwait handball player Saudi Al-Dhuwaihi said the team did not appear as required in the main draw due to difference in readiness with other teams. He said the players exerted good effort during the preparation period and during actual competition, in order to make fans happy, who backed the team in all matches but things did not go as wanted.

He said “we must be realistic, other teams are better prepared due for us being away from competition for more than four years,” he added “we are not looking for excuses, but this is reality and we should be positive for future events.”

Khalid bin Hamad instructed to pay rewards for Bahrain players

HH Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Higher Youth and Sport Council, President of Bahrain Olympic Committee ordered payments for the handball team on the occasion of qualifying for the World Cup finals to be held in Egypt 2021 for the fifth time in its history.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Olympic Committee Secretary General Mohammad Al-Nisf thanked HH Sheikh Khalid for his support of the national teams and his encouragement. On the other hand Iraq ended ninth in the tournament after its 4th consecutive win against Hong Kong with the score of 42-25 in the fourth round yesterday, Iraq had eight points, while Hong Kong had four, losing its first match in this round. Australia defeated New Zealand 37-24, following a good performance by the Aussies.