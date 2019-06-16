780 teachers needed for the 2019-2020 school year

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower plans to cover staff shortages in the public and private sectors through cooperation with the Jordanian and the Palestinian governments, well-informed sources said. The sources added Jordanian and Palestinian delegations are set visit Kuwait within the next two months to attend meetings headed by Minister of State for Economic Development Mariam Al-Aqeel with representatives from the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Ministry of Health (MoH) to discuss their needs. Notably, Aqeel had met with the labor ministers of both countries on the sidelines of a labor conference held recently in Geneva. Kuwait used to be home for a sizable Palestinian and Jordanian community before the 1990/91 Iraqi Invasion which had forced a majority of the country’s expatriate population to leave. While details of future plans to fill vacancies in public or private posts remain unclear, the government is likely to limit hiring to a minimum and only seek to hire highly skilled workers as it continues to implement its ‘Kuwaitization’ policy in both the public and private sectors.

166,000 employees

Separately, MoE assistant undersecretary for administrative affairs Fahd Al-Ghaiss said that the ministry has over 166,000 employees in both teaching and administrative staff, and it is keen on implementing the policies set by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) concerning employing citizens. Ghaiss added that Kuwaiti embassies abroad and the foreign ministry had been notified to advertise MoE’s need for 780 teachers in various subjects for the 2019-2020 school year, adding that a dedicated website has been launched for the human resources department through which applications can be made from abroad and from Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the Tunisian technical cooperation agency announced Kuwait’s MoE wishes to recruit Tunisian French and PE teachers for the coming school year. According to the ad, Kuwait needs male French teachers below 45 holding bachelor’s or master’s degrees and at least three years of experience, in addition to female PE teachers aged below 32. In the meantime, Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Jenan Boushehri said the total number of employees in the Public Authority for Housing Welfare is 1,764, in addition to 11 advisors (nine appointed by previous minister Yasser Abul and two by her), adding that six of the advisors were laid off in 2018.

Social aid

Responding to an inquiry made by MP Khalil Abdullah, Minister of Social Affairs Saad Al-Kharraz said that it is conditioned that social aid to Kuwaiti women married to non-Kuwaitis be paid only upon medical reports proving the husband’s incapability to provide for his family.

Smart WC

Kuwait Municipality’s deputy director for engineering projects affairs Nadia Al-Shereeda said the smart automated water closets (WC) project has been included in the municipality budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 to be placed in markets and public yards.

By A Saleh