KUWAIT: Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry officials meet with members of a Ukrainian trade delegation yesterday. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Ukraine possesses “enticing” investment legislation, in addition to an alluring business environment, Kuwait’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said yesterday. Kuwait and Ukraine’s “ever-growing” cooperation encompasses numerous fields, including agriculture, information technology and industry, KCCI’s deputy chairman Abdulwahab Al-Wazan said as he met with a Ukrainian trade delegation.

Kuwait’s Chamber of Commerce encourages nationals to invest in the European nation, he said, while simultaneously urging Ukrainian firms to contribute towards Kuwait’s development plans. He went on to say that a “lack of direct flights between Kuwait and Ukraine” is the only impediment to bilateral trade growth, hoping the issue will be sorted out for the good of investors.

As “ripe ground” for foreign investment, Ukraine enjoys enduring and solid relations with Kuwait, according to the Oil Ministry’s undersecretary Sheikh Nimr Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, chief of a joint Arab and Ukrainian business council said that Kuwait wields much political and economic influence in the Middle East, pointing out that the European nation is eager for better trade ties with Kuwait. Kuwait has established solid international relations thanks to the country’s diplomatic prowess, Dr Imad Abualrab said amid a visit to KCCI yesterday.

Ukraine views Kuwait as a “launchpad” for a possible foray into business in the region, added the official, revealing that Kuwait was the first Arab nation to open an embassy in Ukraine. On Ukraine’s agriculture sector, he said that Kiev is the fourth largest exporter of corn and barley and the sixth largest exporter of wheat in the world. On the council’s primary objective, he said it serves as an advisory for foreign investors in Ukraine, apprising them of the ample business opportunities that await them. – KUNA