KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said that he was looking forward to the GCC Summit to be hosted by Saudi Arabia on January 5, 2021, saying that the summit reflects keenness of GCC leaders to achieve the shared ambitions of their countries. Sheikh Dr Ahmad made his statements as he hosted ambassadors of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries at the Foreign Ministry’s building yesterday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah attended the meeting, which grouped ambassadors of Saudi Arabia Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud, Qatar Bandar Bin Mohammad Al-Attiya, Bahrain Salah Ali Al-Maliki, and Oman Saleh bin Amer Al-Kharousi, in addition to Acting Charge d’affaires at the United Arab Emirates’ Embassy Khaled Rashed Al-Marshoudi.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad began the meeting by relaying greetings to the GCC envoys from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. He then reiterated Kuwait’s commitment to continue on the same path that was drawn by the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in avoiding interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and staying committed to Gulf unity in the best interests of the GCC people.

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah meets ambassadors of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries at the Foreign Ministry yesterday. – Foreign Ministry photo

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmad highlighted the challenges facing GCC states, including the COVID-19 pandemic, improving the health system, boosting food security and addressing the demographic imbalances. The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister also pointed out the fact that the region has lost two great leaders this year; the late Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said, and the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, in addition to “another GCC icon,” Bahrain’s late prime minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa.

The GCC ambassadors expressed gratitude for the meeting, and congratulated Sheikh Ahmad for earning His Highness the Amir’s trust and being renamed for the foreign minister’s post in Kuwait’s new cabinet. The meeting ended with a symbolic ceremony to celebrate national days of GCC countries. The meeting is the latest breakthrough signal in the ongoing negotiations to end the GCC rift since Sheikh Dr Ahmad announced on Dec 4 that fruitful talks were held recently in hopes of achieving reconciliation and supporting Gulf and Arab solidarity and stability.

“Within the framework of reconciliation efforts, previously led by His Highness (the late Amir) Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and in continuation of the efforts currently being carried out by His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait, and President Donald Trump of the friendly United States of America to resolve the crisis, fruitful discussions took place recently, in which all parties affirmed their keenness on Gulf and Arab solidarity and stability and to reach a final agreement that would achieve the aspirations of lasting solidarity between their countries and achieve what is good for their people,” Sheikh Dr Ahmad said in a public address on state TV.