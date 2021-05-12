KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health has announced Tuesday recording 1,153 new coronavirus infections and eight related deaths in the previous 24 hours. The new figures took the total cases in the country up to 287,199 and deaths to 1,660 respectively, noted the ministry’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad. He pointed out that some 1,240 more people had been cured of the virus over the same period, raising the total of those who have overcome the disease to 272,123.

He added that the number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 13,416 as of Tuesday, with 198 of them in intensive care units. Dr Sanad revealed that some 9,274 swab tests were conducted over the same period, bringing the total to 2,421,22. He renewed public calls to abide by health precautions to curb the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, Dr Sanad announced that 30,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to workers in 13 shopping malls as of Tuesday.

In other news, Kuwait has secured a shipment of medicine for cancer patients that is set to arrive to the country in the next 48 hours, the health ministry said yesterday in response to complaints about shortages. The ministry further explained that some delays happened after a number of manufacturing countries stopped imports due to COVID-19 complications. – KUNA