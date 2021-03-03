KUWAIT: Kuwait said 1,409 people tested positive for COVID-19 – a new daily record – with five related deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 194,781, while deaths rose to 1,097. The health ministry also reported that 1,077 more people recovered, raising total recoveries to 182,196. Ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad told a press conference the number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 11,488, with 162 of them in intensive care units.

Sanad said 10,554 swab tests were conducted over the past day, taking total tests to 1,811,181. He urged nationals and expatriates alike that abiding by health precautions, mainly, following social distancing rules, is the only way to halt the spread of the virus. On Tuesday, Kuwait recorded a daily high of 1,341 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths. – KUNA