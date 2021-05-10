KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health has announced Sunday recording 992 new coronavirus infections, which is the first time the country reports a daily count of less than 1,000 cases since February 28. The new figures take the total cases in the country up to 285,068, while deaths reached 1,645 after the ministry also announced 10 related deaths on Sunday.

The ministry’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad meanwhile pointed out that some 1,317 more people had been cured of the virus over the same period, raising the total of those who have overcome the disease to 269,633. He added that the number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 13,790 as of Sunday, with 210 of them in intensive care units.

Dr Sanad revealed that some 7,204 swab tests were conducted over the same period, bringing the total to 2,403,736. He renewed public calls to abide by health precautions to curb the spread of the virus. – KUNA