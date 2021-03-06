KUWAIT: Kuwait said 1,318 people were tested positive for coronavirus with seven related deaths reported on Saturday taking the total cases up to 199,428 as deaths rose to 1,120 respectively, according to the health ministry. The number of people currently being hospitalised with the virus stands at 13,077, with 168 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, who revealed that some 7,966 swab tests were conducted over the last day out of a total of 1,841,282.

He went on to urge nationals and expatriates alike that abiding by health precautions, mainly, following social distancing rules, is the only way to halt the spread of the virus. The ministry had earlier reported that some 992 more people had been cured of the virus over the past day, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 185,231. – KUNA