Kuwait lists 922 COVID cases, four deaths in two days



KUWAIT: Kuwait listed 427 new coronavirus infections and two virus-related deaths on Saturday to raise the total to 153,900 and 942 respectively, the health ministry said. Kuwait had registered 495 new infections and two deaths on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kuwait reported 245 recoveries yesterday, which raised the total to 148,728, while 244 recoveries were announced on Friday. The number of hospitalized patients stood yesterday at 4,230, with 51 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, down from 54 patients in intensive care units the previous day.

The ministry announced 8,015 and 11,597 swab tests yesterday and Friday respectively, which raised the total to 1,319,646. Dr Sanad further urged the public to abide by health precautions, mainly social distancing to help limit the spread of the virus. — KUNA