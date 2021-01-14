KUWAIT: Kuwait listed 560 new coronavirus infections and no virus-related deaths yesterday, taking the totals to 156,434 and 946 respectively, the health ministry said. The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood yesterday at 5,427, with 49 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, who revealed that some 10,360 swab tests were taken over the same period, bringing the total up to 1,369,781. The ministry had earlier reported that 252 patients had been cured of the virus over the same period, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 150,061.

Dr Sanad had earlier said that Kuwait has become one of the countries that witnessed a decline and stability in COVID-19 infection numbers, but cautioned to continue with health preventive measures. This happened thanks to Allah, and cooperation of society’s people and institutions as well as keenness on implementing precautionary measures, he added in a news conference Wednesday. He expressed his optimism about this stable situation, calling for, at the same time, continuing to adhere to these measures.

MoH’s hospitals are witnessing a decline in number of patients at wards and intensive care units, reaching 8 and 10 percent respectively, he noted. He highly lauded the Ministry’s medical staff, and the main partners of different official bodies and institutions for their cooperation to combat the virus pandemic.

Sanad noted that the MoH wishes the safety of humanity in all parts of the earth, especially in the areas that are seeing an increase in numbers of the virus pandemic. He prayed to Allah Almighty to eradicate this epidemic and protect everyone. The world has witnessed the UK’s approval of using COVID-19 vaccine that has been developed by Oxford University, he said.

He hoped that Kuwait would get this vaccine after the completion of some local and global measures taken to ensure its safety and effectiveness. He renewed his call for all citizens and residents to avoid travelling outside Kuwait at present, “unless absolutely necessary.” – KUNA