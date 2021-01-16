KUWAIT: Kuwait listed 435 new coronavirus infections and no virus-related deaths yesterday, taking the total to 157,399 and 947 respectively, the health ministry said. Kuwait had announced 530 new cases and one death on Friday. Meanwhile, the health ministry announced 349 recoveries yesterday, compared to 268 on Friday, raising total recoveries to 150,678.

The number of patients hospitalized stood yesterday at 5,774, including 48 in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad. This is down from 5,688 on Friday, although the number of ICU patients remained the same, according to ministry data. Dr Sanad also revealed yesterday that health workers conducted 8,651 swab tests over the previous 24 hours, and 10,862 the day before, bringing the total up to 1,389,294.

Meanwhile, the health ministry posted further explanations on COVID-19 vaccine certificate yesterday. In a post on their Twitter account, the ministry showed that once a person receives both doses of the vaccine, they will receive a vaccination card, a text message with a link to the vaccination report, and a digital vaccine certificate on the ‘Mosafer’ app. Health Minister Dr Basel Al-Sabah had said Thursday that this digital certificate will be made available in case it becomes required for travel to certain countries in the future.