KUWAIT: Kuwait listed 301 new coronavirus infections yesterday, which raised the total 144,900, while three deaths recorded over the past 24 hours upped the death toll to 900, the health ministry said. The ministry had earlier reported that 297 patients recovered over the same period, raising total recoveries to 140,638. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized stood yesterday at 3,362, with 83 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad.

He added that 5,783 swab tests were conducted over same period, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,152,203. He went on to urge the public to abide by health precautions, mainly following social distancing rules, as the only way to halt the spread of the virus. – KUNA