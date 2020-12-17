Kuwait lists 221 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

KUWAIT: Kuwait listed 221 new coronavirus infections yesterday to raise the total 147,192, but no victims were registered over the past 24 hours as the death toll remained unchanged at 913, the health ministry said. Meanwhile, the ministry announced 204 new recoveries, which increased total recoveries to 143,113.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood yesterday at 3,166, with 54 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad. He added that 5,804 swab tests were conducted over the same period, bringing the total up to 1,202,724. He went on to urge the public to abide by health precautions, mainly social distancing in order to help limit the spread of the virus. – KUNA