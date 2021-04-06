KUWAIT: Kuwait said yesterday that 1,403 people tested positive for coronavirus while eight related deaths were reported over the previous 24 hours, taking the total up to 239,952 and 1,373, respectively. Another 1,432 people were cured of the virus, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 224,701, health ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 13,878 as of yesterday, with 216 of them in intensive care units, he added, revealing that some 10,095 swab tests were conducted over the same period taking the total to 2,111,043. He went on to urge the public to abide by health precautions, mainly following social distancing, in order to halt the spread of the virus. – KUNA