KUWAIT: Kuwait listed 534 new coronavirus infections and no virus-related deaths yesterday, compared to 533 new cases and one death on Friday, taking the total cases up to 160,901 and deaths to 952, the health ministry said. Meanwhile, total recoveries reached 153,746 after the ministry reported 439 and 481 recoveries yesterday and Friday, respectively.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood yesterday at 6,203, with 50 of them in intensive care units, up from 48 on Friday, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad. He added that 8,978 swab tests were conducted over the last day out of a total number of swab tests conducted in Kuwait reached 1,455,481 after the ministry announced that health workers carried out 8,978 and 10,311 tests over the previous two days respectively.

Dr Sanad renewed his call for the public to abide by social distancing rules and other preventive measures. He advised people to follow up the official websites and accounts of the ministry to get updated about necessary measures to stop the spread of the virus. – KUNA