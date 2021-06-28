KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health yesterday reported 1,652 new infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, raising the total cases to 353,133. Some 1,663 people recovered from the disease in the same period, pushing the total recoveries up to 332,678, Ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.

The death toll from the virus climbed to 1,943 after registering 10 mortalities, which have not been vaccinated, in the corresponding period, he stated. He pointed out that over 19,000 patients are treated at hospitals as of yesterday, including 280 cases at intensive care units. Medical swabs conducted in 24 hours hit 13,772, bringing the total to 2.947 million, he said, indicating that the ratio between recoveries to swabs is 12 percent. – KUNA