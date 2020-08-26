Kuwait lifts ban on Malaysia, Pakistan poultry imports

KUWAIT: Kuwait has lifted a ban on imports of birds’ meat and eggs from Malaysia. The decision came upon a recommendation presented by the Public Authority for Food And Nutrition yesterday. Adel Al-Suwait, the secretary of the supreme committee for food safety at the authority, said in a statement to the press that the commission made the recommendation at a meeting to lift the ban on the importation of all fresh and frozen birds’ meat, eggs and poultry products from the Kingdom of Malaysia after it was proclaimed clear of the bird flu disease.

Suwait added that the commission also advised for lifting the ban on imports of poultry from Pakistan which was also declared clear of the same disease. Moreover, a decision was taken to prohibit imports of poultry products, except for those thermally treated at 70 degrees temperature, from Victoria, Australia, where the bird flu disease has spread. A similar measure was also taken for such imports from South Carolina, the US, for the same reason. – KUNA