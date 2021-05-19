KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Social Affairs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kuwait charity associations launched yesterday an urgent relief campaign to support the Palestinian people. Social Development Assistant undersecretary in the Ministry of Social Affairs Hanaa Al-Hajery announced in a press conference that this campaign comes within the framework of cooperation between Kuwait and Palestine to support the Palestinian people.

Hajery announced that this campaign was created after the instructions of the Council of Ministers in backing the brotherly people of Palestine after the recent events in Jerusalem and Gaza. She also said that it does not affect the other campaigns that were launched earlier, but it is in the same framework, and will join them. She elaborated that these charity campaigns will be organized all year long.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Development Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Al-Sabih expressed his pride in supporting the people of Palestine, saying that the Kuwaiti government is known for these initiatives and its position towards the Palestinian cause. “This campaign reflects the sentiments of the Kuwaiti people towards their brothers in Palestine, and they held their grounds since the beginning of this Zionist aggression,” he said.

Sabih also noted that the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah will head to New York to participate in the Ministerial Meeting to discuss the Palestinian cause in hopes to reach an international agreement to support Palestine.

Furthermore, Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahbob said, “Kuwait’s reaction to the Zionist attacks cannot be described in words, it gives the Palestinian people a great amount of relief in the field of battle knowing they have someone having their backs.” Ambassador Tahbob affirmed Kuwait’s official position towards this cause, at the instructions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is an innate Kuwaiti affiliation to the Palestinian cause.

“You are the country of men and free women. We gain more confidence every day knowing this country will never let us down in the hardest of times, and the Kuwaiti people are not just brothers to the Palestinians, they are their twins,” he added. On the same matter, charity associations’ directors affirmed their full support to the Palestinian people, and are working hard to gather as much donations possible. There are 31 associations participating in this campaign, and the campaign is open for any associations to raise funding for the Palestinian people on condition of having a permission from the Ministry of Social Affairs.

UNRWA thanks Kuwait

In the meantime, the UN agency helping Palestinian refugees thanked Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) for urgent aid the charity has delivered to the UN body, in light of the recent violence inflicted by the Zionist entity on the Palestinians. “The aid is needed at a time where the Palestinians are living through massacres,” said Adnan Abu Hasna, a spokesman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza.

He went on to “thank the Kuwaiti leadership” for the benevolent aid, emphasizing that the Palestinians are in dire need of such assistance. Zionist bombardments on the Gaza Strip over the past week have killed 213 Palestinians and wounded 1,442 others, prompting KRCS to assemble a swift aid campaign for the Palestinians. – KUNA