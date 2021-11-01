By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Finance announced yesterday the launch of its new ‘Estamp’ application. The application allows individuals and companies to pay the fees for their transactions at the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training in an easy, fast and safe way.

This app aims to improve the services provided by the Ministry of Finance. The service is provided in cooperation with the Shared Electronic Banking Co (KNET), under the umbrella of the ‘Tasdeed’ application for electronic government payments.

Aseel Al-Minefi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance, said the launch of the e-stamp service is part of the 2035 New Kuwait vision’s goals of digital transformation of various government sectors. The app upgrades the development of the communications and IT infrastructure and improves the services of the public sector.

The Estamp app is currently available for both Android and iOS users. In the next phase, it will also be available on other channels such as web platforms and WhatsApp to meet the needs of all users. The service will also include all public institutions including ministries and public authorities.