KUWAIT: Kuwait on Wednesday launched a comprehensive online application offering users a wide array of state services, hailing it as a step towards a digital era where paper-based transactions are rendered obsolete. Kuwaiti youth have a “significant role” to play to make this digital transformation a reality, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali said during a forum to launch the “Sahel” app, serving as His Highness the Prime Minister’s representative.

A digital transformation in Kuwait comes with a plethora of benefits, chief among them are increased economic development and a potential hiring boom across various sectors, highlighted the minister. “The COVID pandemic prompted us to accelerate this digital drive,” he said, pointing out that while “a long road still lies ahead,” Kuwait’s foray into digital transformation has become a necessity, one that would require state bodies to offer the bulk of their services strictly online.

This rapid digital adoption can only come to fruition with “conviction and diligence,” said Minister of Communication and Technology Rana Al-Fares, adding that the initial phase of the new app features some 13 government bodies. The notion of citizens enjoying the convenience of contactless transactions on their phones pushed the government to “expedite” the completion of this app, added Al-Fares, who doubles as Public Works Minister. A supplementary app called “Sahel Business” was also launched to cater to the needs of Kuwaiti entrepreneurs, enabling them to complete their business-related transactions online, she added. – KUNA