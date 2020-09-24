KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality and the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs are executing a project aimed at treating water used for ablution in mosques to water plants in the Mubarakiya Market’s area. A small treatment chamber has been installed to treat and purify ablution water for the watering of plants in Mubarakiya Market, Ahmad Al-Hajri, Director of Constructions at the Municipality, said in a statement.

The project, he added, aims at benefiting from waste water. “It is a beginning of similar projects in future,” he said. Abdullah Al-Mesbah, Director of the Ministry’s Mosques Sector, said that water used for ablution in Mohammad bin Bahar Mosque would be gathered in a tank, treated from harmful substances and then used to water plants. He said the project would promote the New Kuwait 2035 Vision. – KUNA