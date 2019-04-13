Obesity main topic of discussion at Kuwait Surgery Conference

Ministry of Health’s Assistant Undersecretary Dr Mohammed Al-Khashti (center right), Conference President Sheikh Dr Salman Al-Sabah (center), CEO of Central Circle Company Dr Ziad Al-Alyan (center left), J&J country manager Peter Lane (second left) and other participants pose for a group photo

KUWAIT: Ministry of Health confirmed on Friday that it is keen to provide its basic surgical and operational department with the latest medical equipment and technologies. This came in a speech delivered by Assistant Undersecretary for Planning and Quality Affairs Dr Mohammed Al-Khashti on behalf of the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Bassel Al-Sabah during the opening of Kuwait Surgery Conference. Coinciding with the launch of the first national report on obesity surgery, the conference was attended by surgical consultants from the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorder (IFSO).

The selection of the Organizing Committee of ‘obesity’ as a main topic of discussion comes from its assumption of responsibility to develop and work to alleviate the suffering of obese patients, said Khashti. He referred to the specialized programs for postgraduate studies at the Kuwait Institute of Medical Specialties, as well as promoting international health cooperation, and benefiting from international expertise in hospitals and medical centers to bring in visiting consultant doctors, and exchange experiences and protocols of health care.

The ministry welcomed members of the American Confederation of Obesity Surgery, the World Federation of Obesity, the American Society of Endocrinology and the Arab Association for Obesity Surgery, and is looking forward to further cooperation with them, Khashti noted. He stressed the Ministry’s commitment to the global goals of sustainable development related to health and implementation of the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly of the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

KUWAIT: A group photo of participants in the Kuwait Surgery Conference. — KUNA photos

Meanwhile, Conference President Sheikh Dr Salman Al-Sabah said in his speech that the opening of the conference coincides with the launch of the first national report on obesity surgery in Kuwait, a basis for planning based on scientific data for conducting studies, research and medical education and follow-up indicators of quality and patient safety. Sheikh Salman Al-Sabah pointed out that the indicators related to the prevalence of obesity in the world, including Kuwait, put everyone under the responsibility of redoubling efforts for prevention and treatment to alleviate the problems of obesity caused by individuals and society. – KUNA