Kuwait Journalists Association mourns late Amir

KUWAIT: Kuwait Journalists Association (KJA) released a statement in which they extended its sincerest condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, members of Al-Sabah family and the Kuwaiti people on the sad demise of His Highness the later Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

“We pray to Allah Almighty to bestow endless mercy on his soul and to keep our beloved Kuwait safe and stable,” the statement reads. “We also urge everybody to unite under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who always confirms his pride in our constitution, democratic practices and in Kuwait as a state of law and liberty.”

“Just as the predecessor (may his soul rest in peace) was a leader of humanity and advocate of freedom of speech, the successor (may Allah save him) reconfirms this and always urges us, journalists, to practice constructive criticism for the greater good of Kuwait and its people,” the statement concluded.