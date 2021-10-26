KUWAIT: Kuwait Journalists Association’s (KJA) general assembly unanimously approved the board’s administrative and financial reports for 2020, and the estimated budget for 2021, as well as Al-Buzaie and Partners as auditors for 2021. The general assembly was held Monday at KJA’s temporary premises in Shuwaikh.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Adnan Khalifa Al-Rashid, Treasurer Jassem Mohammad Kamal, along with social affairs ministry representatives Director of Private Societies Department Khalid Saad bin Shafloot, superior Thafer Al-Ajmi, legal advisor Mohammad Al-Otaibi along with Nouf Al-Muwaizri, Munira Al-Ajmi, Alyaa Al-Mutairi, and Al-Buzaie auditor’s office representative Ahmad Al-Shaalan.

KJA board of directors approved the names of the new board during its first meeting. The meeting was opened by Adnan Khalifa Al-Rashid as he congratulated the new board members who received the confidence of the general assembly and hoped that members work in the interest of journalism and journalists. He then asked for the approval of the selection of Fatima Hussein Al-Essa as honorary president of KJA. He called for electing the executive posts which resulted as follows:

1. Adnan Khalifa Al-Rashid: Chairman

2. Jassim Mohammad Kamal: Secretary

3. Duhairan Aba Al-Khail: Treasurer

4. Rabiaa Hussein Makki Jumaa: Board member, KJA Director

5. Fatima Hussein Al-Essa: Board member, honorary president

6. Owayed Ayed Al-Enezi: Board member

7. Abd Al-Rahman Yousuf Al-Alyan: Board member

The chairman and board members thanked the general assembly for its confidence in the board and approval of the reports as well as the social affairs ministry for their cooperation.