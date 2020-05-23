AMMAN: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) and Jordanian Red Crescent launched a campaign to help more than 2,000 Syrian refugee families and needy families in Jordan. The two-stage campaign, which started at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and will end after Eid Al-Fitr holiday, includes the distribution of food boxes on the families, said Mahmoud Assoud, the Jordanian Red Crescent official in charge of the campagin. Assoud said the campaign targetted more than 2,000 Syrian refugee families a number of Jordanian families who were in need of help. The campaign was launched amidst tough economic and health conditions caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus, thus disrupting income of many families. KRCS, he said, is keen on continuing humanitarian programs in Jordan in collaboration with local partners. — KUNA