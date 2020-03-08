Kuwait issues decree to regulate pharmaceuticals

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Health Minister Dr Basel Al-Sabah has ordered stricter regulation of pharmaceuticals and veterinary drugs, in line with international regulations and standards.

The decision is an effort to protect public health and to ensure dietary supplements are put through strict safety and effectiveness requirements, said Dr Abdullah Al-Bader, the health ministry’s undersecretary for drug inspection.

He highlighted the role of veterinary drugs in keeping animal disease under strict control, in addition to preventing a number of infectious diseases animals are capable of giving to humans.

The regulatory requirements emphasize good practices for controlling quality and safety, from drug development to distribution, the official highlighted. – KUNA