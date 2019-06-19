Amir holds talks with Iraqi president, PM on expanding cooperation

CAIRO: Kuwait and Iraq called for wisdom and reason in dealing with the latest developments in the Gulf region in order to avoid tension and any clashes, Kuwait News Agency said yesterday. HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited Iraq yesterday to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional tensions. The visit by HH the Amir was the first to Iraq in seven years. He last visited Baghdad in 2012 to participate in the 23rd Arab Summit.

BAGHDAD: HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah shares a light moment with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi during his visit to Iraq yesterday. – Amiri Diwan



HH the Amir met Iraqi President Barham Salih at Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad. During the meeting, they reviewed the good brotherly relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples and means of enhancing them. The talks also dealt with issues of common concern and the latest developments on the regional and international arenas. The talks between the two leaders were cordial and reflected depth of bilateral relations between the two countries’ leaderships and the spirit of understanding and brotherhood binding the two countries, embodying the desire of the two sides to support bilateral cooperation in various fields.



Relations between Iraq and Kuwait have made great strides forward, thanks to the wisdom and desire of the leaderships of the two countries to “overcome the remnants of the past”, the Iraqi president said. Salih affirmed that Iraq is keen to build advanced relations with its neighbors in general and Kuwait in particular, a presidential statement said. Iraq is looking at the nature of the current crisis in the region with a broad perspective to achieve a comprehensive regional consensus based on dialogue and good neighborliness among countries, he added. Salih expressed hope that HH the Amir’s visit will be a good opportunity to start a constructive relationship between the two neighbors.



HH the Amir also held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi at the Government Palace. The Amir headed the delegation of participating Kuwaiti officials and the Iraqi premier led the Iraqi side, holding cordial official discussions on means of boosting bilateral ties and expanding cooperation at various levels. The Kuwaiti side, during the session, expressed support for Iraq’s efforts to strengthen the country’s security and stability in the face of terrorist organizations and its diligent efforts to maintain Iraq’s territorial sanctity as well as rebuilding the country. The discussions also dealt with other issues of common concern and regional developments.



Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said the visit of HH the Amir was successful and came at a very important time. During the visit, several bilateral issues were discussed including cooperation in all fields, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid told KUNA in a statement. He stressed on the importance of following up with what was agreed on at the meeting of the Kuwait-Iraq High Joint Committee in its seventh session in Kuwait last month, and assessing what has been implemented, adding that common issues between the two sides are on track.



He pointed to the exchange of views on regional and international issues related to the security and stability of the region, and stressed the importance of HH the Amir’s visit to the brotherly country at such an important time. The visit of HH the Amir comes just a month after Abdel Mahdi’s first visit to Kuwait. – Agencies