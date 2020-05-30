KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) Undersecretary Major General Essam Al-Naham visited on Thursday correctional institutions examining security and health measures designed to maintain prisoners’ health and wellbeing. Major General Talal Maarefi, Assistant Undersecretary for Correctional Facilities and Sentences Execution at Ministry of Interior, briefed the undersecretary during the tour about health precautionary measures for the inmates, according to guidelines set by relevant health authorities. Dr Ali Radaan, Director of Kuwait Central Prison Hospital, briefed Maj Gen Naham about executed procedures to prevent breakout of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the facilities. Newcomers are isolated for four weeks and subjected to swab tests, Dr Al-Radaan has said, speaking about some of the regular precautions. He has also acknowledged some prisoners sickened with the contagion have been sequestered and given required medical care. The undersecretary, during the tour, spoke directly with some of the prisoners who apprised him of some of their humanitarian hardships. —KUNA