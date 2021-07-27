KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced the inauguration of a COVID-19 vaccination center in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, in an effort to speed up the vaccination process to contain the virus spread in one of the most populated areas.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry affirmed that the center’s capacity is compatible with the area’s population, with the availability of large waiting areas. The ministry stressed the continuation of the vaccination process as part of the efforts aimed at curbing the epidemic, especially in areas of overcrowded labor. – KUNA