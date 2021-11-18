KUWAIT: Kuwait identified the remains of 19 Kuwaiti Prisoners of War (POWs) and missing persons upon DNA tests by the General Administration of Criminal Evidence, said head of the Committee of POWs and Missing Persons Affairs at the Foreign Ministry Ambassador Rabie Al-Adsani yesterday.

The remains belong to the following martyrs: Bader Mubarak Al-Buraisi, Bader Met’eb Al-Mutairi, Hussein Al-Shimmari, Khaled Duaij Al-Khaledi, Sa’ad Mansour Al-Ajmi, Saud Nayef Al-Dhaihani, Saeed Awaadh Al-Rashidi, Salah Hussin Al-Enizi, Fares Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Fares Mohammad Al-Enizi, Fawaz Butaihan Al-Mutairi, Mohammad Humoud Al-Hula, Mohammad Abdulatif Al-Kharaz, Mekhled Jubairan Al-Dhaihani, Mousa Sattar Al-Enizi, Nayef Khalaf Al-Enizi, Nayef Awaad Al-Rashidi, Nayef Mehmel Al-Mutairi, and Waleed Mekhled Al-Buraisi.

Adsani said that the prisoners had been arrested during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990 and their remains were included in the previous batches received in November 2020 as well as January and March of 2021. He also added that the foreign ministry informed the martyrs’ families of the status of their loved ones. Adsani thanked the Iraqi authorities, the members of the tripartite and technical subcommittee, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for their efforts through the work of the subcommittee.

‘Will not forget’

Meanwhile, the Kuwait Martyr’s Office said that the State of Kuwait, including its leadership, government and people, would never forget the prisoners of war, missing persons and martyrs. The office’s Director-General Salah Al-Awfan made the press remark immediately following the identification of the remains of 19 Kuwaiti prisoners of war and missing persons. He added that the total number of identified POWs has thus reached 293. He said that they had sacrificed themselves for the sake of Kuwait and set an awesome example for patriotism, self-sacrifice and valiance.

Awfan noted that this came in collaboration between the Kuwaiti General Administration of Criminal Evidence, the Foreign Ministry’s committee on the affairs of POWs and missing persons and reflects that the political leadership, led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Minister of Amiri Diwan and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Martyr’s Office Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, attaches much significance to the issue of Kuwaiti POWs and missing persons. – KUNA