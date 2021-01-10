Kuwait identifies 13 more martyrs

KUWAIT: Kuwait identified 13 more of its martyrs through DNA tests conducted by the ministry of interior’s forensics department, the head of the POWs and missing persons committee at the ministry of foreign affairs Rabea Al-Adsani said yesterday.

The martyrs are Bader Hussein Murad Al-Kandari, Suleiman Kadhim Qatie Ali Taher, Tariq Mohammad Ahmad Abdullah Al-Yaqout, Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Showaimani, Abdulmahdi Abdulhameed Mohammad Maarafi Behbehani, Essa Mohammad Zaman Mohammad, Kamil Abdulrahman Mohammad Nasser Al-Fayez, Mohammad Saad Masoud Al-Ahmad, Mohammad Saleh Mohammad Suleiman Al-Muhaini, Mosfer Shabib Mohammad Al-Dousari, Mahdi Habeeb Ali Zaid Al-Boloushi, Mustafa Hussein Ahmad Mohammad Al-Qattan and Yousif Zaid Zamel Saud Al-Zamel.

The remains of the martyrs arrived in Kuwait from Iraq along with the remains that were identified in November, Adsani said. He hailed the sacrifice and courage of Kuwait’s martyrs to defend their land during the Iraqi invasion in 1990. He thanked the Iraqi authorities, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN mission for facilitating the process, adding that it wasn’t easy to identify the bodies since they had been interred for a very long time. – KUNA