BUDAPEST: Kuwait and Hungary signed yesterday an agreement to boost cultural cooperation between Kuwait’s National Library and National Szechenyi Library of Budapest.

Kuwait National Library Director Kamel Abduljalil said in a statement to KUNA that the National Szechenyi Library of Budapest is considered one of the oldest libraries in Europe, containing several manuscripts and books about the Arabian Gulf that date back to more than 500 years.

Abduljalil noted that this agreement states to exchanging information and expertise about preserving documents, folders and records in all categories, and also ways of enhancing technological exchange of information by creating several activities and cooperative cultural projects. He said that the deal will be executed in April and for the next three years, and to be renewed automatically hoping that it will enhance the cultural cooperation between the two friendly countries.

National Szechenyi Library Director Dr Laszlo Tuske expressed his belief that this agreement will develop cultural cooperation specially in the fields of translation, common exhibitions and digital electronics. He also showed eagerness for having a Hungarian cultural week in Kuwait next year. – KUNA