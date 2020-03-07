Relief aid part of a humanitarian program initiated by Al-Rahma International for Syrians in Jordan. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait endeavors to aid all societies experiencing tough situations through financial and other means of support to alleviate them from further suffering. Kuwait-based charity ‘Al-Rahma International’ initiated a comprehensive humanitarian program geared towards Syrian refugees residing in Jordan, with university students taking part in the endeavor.

The five-day program mainly deals with providing healthcare for widows and orphans and conducting intricate surgical procedures on refugees suffering from a wide array of ailments, according to the director of the charity’s office in Syria and Jordan Waleed Al-Suwailem, who pointed out that volunteers doled out aid across camps housing the refugees.

Following the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak – which has infected more than tens of thousands of people since it began last December in Wuhan, China – and continues to spread worldwide, the Kuwaiti Cabinet decided to dispatch medical supplies to China to back up the nation’s efforts. Kuwait’s Ambassador to China Sameh Hayat said in a statement to the press that $3 million donation would be in the form of urgent medical aid, to be delivered in coordination with the Chinese government.

The Kuwaiti Humanitarian Relief Society has set up a charitable program that included the distribution of material aid to support the humanitarian situation of Syrian refugees in Jordan in which 42 young Kuwaiti men and women participated. The general manager of the society, Khaled Al-Shemmari, said at the end of the charity program in Jordan that the society distributed 500 baskets of basic foodstuffs to Syrian refugee families, 300 heating devices and 600 blankets, in addition to providing material support to 50 families and scholarships to three University students and surgery for ten cases.

He pointed out that the association’s delegation prepared a course in relief and volunteer work through a visit to orphanages in Irbid governorate, northern Amman, and distributed aid to needy families. He also added that the trip included a visit to the schools affiliated with the association, where they held a recreational celebration for 200 Syrian children as part of three celebrations held during the trip. – KUNA