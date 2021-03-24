KUWAIT: Head of Kuwait’s Diwan of Human Rights Ambassador Jassem Al-Mubaraki held talks with Australian Ambassador to Kuwait Jonathan Gilbert yesterday on duties of the Diwan and how they were in compliance with international human rights accords. The Diwan, in a statement yesterday, said the meeting was within the framework of ongoing meetings with officials locally and internationally.

Mubaraki noted progress of human rights situation in Kuwait, which was keen on promoting human rights, it said. Gilbert reaffirmed Australia’s support to human rights issue, and said the country was keen on exchanging expertise to promote human rights agencies. – KUNA