KUWAIT: Artists, activists and entrepreneurs in Kuwait held an art event on Saturday to raise money for and express solidarity with the Palestinian people. “The unfortunate events that happened in Palestine inspired me to hold the event, through which we can show artworks and raise money for them by selling food and books,” Tareq Qaddumi, organizer of the event, told Xinhua.

The event includes a large collection of traditional handmade products, food, and books about Palestine to reaffirm the Palestinian national identity, said Qaddumi. “The art pieces here tell what is happening in Palestine,” he said, stressing the need to remind people that the suffering of the Palestinians has not stopped.

Dozens of artists attended the event, selling their artworks in support of the Palestinians. “I will sell some of my digital art prints today, and the proceeds will go to the fundraiser,” an artist named Heba Haji told Xinhua. Haji used to take part in such kind of art events in Jordan, but it is her first time to attend one in Kuwait and raise money for charity. – Xinhua