KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah participates in the 73rd World Health Assembly via video conference. — KUNA

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health on Monday set out new ineluctable technical conditions and criteria for medical mask supplies. The conditions embrace a certificate showing that masks are compatible with relevant standards, along with samples of various sizes, the ministry’s undersecretary for drug and food control Dr Abdullah Al-Bader said. Should China be the country of origin, then the name of the Chinese supplier has to be mentioned in both Chinese and English and the number of a registered certificate be attached, he stressed. The fresh criteria mainly aim at thwarting the entry into the country of any medical product incompatible with relevant global standards with a view to protecting medical teams in the country, Bader noted.



Separately, Kuwait, represented by Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Humoud Al-Sabah has taken part in the 73rd World Health Assembly convening virtually on May 18-19. The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday the meeting’s agenda dealt with fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), health care for elderly and polio. The agenda also addressed states’ implementation of international health regulations, the budget and follow up on implementation of previous resolutions. Kuwait addressed the long-distance gathering about its implementation of plans and programs adopted by the World Health Organization and its measures against the contagion, the ministry said. — KUNA