KUWAIT: Kuwait National Handball exited the Asian Championship from the second round of the main draw following a heavy loss to South Korea with the score of 27-34 Tuesday evening. The Blue team will face Qatar today in an important match for the Qatari’s which is looking for top place.

QATAR AND JAPAN QUALIFY

Qatar’s national team qualified for world cup finals and the semi-finals by two consecutive wins against Korea and Iran collecting four points in the process, and one match remaining against Kuwait. Japan qualified by beating Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, also collecting four points.

HEAVY LOSS

None of those following the championship expected Kuwait to suffer such a heavy loss to South Korea, rather Kuwait national team could not keep up with its opponent in attacking or defending, and seemed to give up when the score difference reached five goals. Players committed basic attacking mistakes several times, having the ball go to the Koreans who easily carried out counter attacks.

Things became worse when coach Aamen Al-Qafsi insisted on attacking with seven years, and this gave the opponents to benefit from not having a goalkeeper in place, and scored three times in an empty net, and this removed any hope of drawing since the start of the second half.

AL-QAFSI: WE COMMITTED SEVERAL TECHNICAL MISTAKES

Kuwait coach, Tunisian Aamen Al-Qafsi admitted that several technical mistakes and lack of concentration were among the main reasons behind losing to South Korea and be out of competing for the championship and not reach the world cup finals in Egypt 2021. Al-Qafsi said “we presented a weak level in front of Korea, because the defeat to Iran placed us under the pressure of having to win in two very difficult matches”.

He added that Korea made it difficult by leading by six goals at the end of first half, so “we committed many mistakes”. Al-Qafsi apologized once again to Kuwait fans and took responsibility, despite the fact that handball federation provided all that is necessary to win, and asked all not be hard on the players who gave all they got, bearing in mind that their opponents are professionals, particularly the Iranians who have six players who play in Europe and compete in its champions league. Al-Qafsi thanked the fans for their presence and supported us. He also thanked player for their efforts to the last minute in all matches and “I am proud of them”.

MUBARAK: SORRY FOR THE EARLY EXIT

Kuwait team assistant coach Mohammad Mubarak said players gave it all they got, while expressing regret for the exit. He said “we should not forget the circumstances we went through after a freeze of 4 years without any contact, training a official competition due to suspension.

IL: WE DID NOT FACE ANY PRESSURE FROM KUWAIT ATTACKS

South Korea coach said the Kuwait team problem during the match is its lack of attacking pressure against the opponent, and its weak execution of the fast break. He said “we did not notice any pressure from Kuwait players, and when they were carrying the fast break, we noticed that the two wingers were doing that, while the rest were absent especially deep”.