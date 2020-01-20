KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the Cabinet’s meeting yesterday. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Restating grilling as a constitutional right, the Kuwaiti Cabinet yesterday voiced utter confidence in the ability of Minister of Social Affairs Ghadeer Aseeri to address a grilling at parliament today. The Cabinet also said it totally backs the minister, reassuring that her stand versus the aspects of the interpellation is unquestionably sound.

The Cabinet made the remark in a press statement following its customary weekly meeting presided over by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The minister of social affairs made a briefing during the meeting on all the points and facts of the query motion, filed by MP Adel Al-Damkhi.

At the onset of the weekly meeting, the Cabinet approved a draft decree pertinent to an air service agreement between Kuwait and Rwanda, in addition to a draft decree bearing on the extended term of Kuwaiti representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) advisory body for three years. Internationally, the Kuwaiti Cabinet congratulated Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei on his recent inauguration, wishing him the best of luck and the people of Guatemala more progress and welfare. It also congratulated Croatian President Zoran Milanovic on victory in the recent presidential election.

The Cabinet further voiced sympathy with the Philippine government over the impacts of a volcano that hit Manila recently, while emphatically condemned a recent terrorist attack in Somalia, which left dozens of military personnel and civilians either dead or injured. The Kuwaiti ministers denounced a recent ballistic attack by Yemen Houthi militia on a military camp in the eastern Yemeni city of Marib, which caused heavy casualties.

In this regard, the ministers vehemently denounced such a criminal act that reflected the determination of Houthis group to pursue disrupting Yemen’s security and stability and intimidating innocents. It called on the international community to move earnestly to put an end to these criminal acts and the protracted conflict in Yemen. Finally, the Cabinet voiced sympathy with Algeria and Czech over the victims of a vehicle accident and a fire that took place there respectively. – KUNA