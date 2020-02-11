KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the Cabinet’s meeting. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet held on Monday its customary meeting at Bayan Palace, under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Upon His Highness the Premier’s directives on combating corruption and boosting transparency, and after media reports on suspicion of bribes and corruption regarding some aircraft deals, the Cabinet watched a presentation by Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fahad Al-Afasi on measures taken by the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) on verifying whether there are suspicions on the deals made with the Kuwait Airways Corporation, according to a statement by Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh after the meeting.

Minister Afasi noted that the authority made its legal measures on collecting international and local data on this matter, Deputy Prime Minister. The Cabinet tasked the authority with completing its serious measures so as to find facts in this file. It also asked the Fatwa and Legislation Department, the Foreign Ministry, Kuwait Airways Corporation and all relevant authorities to take necessary measures to provide all data, documents to the authority to help reach a conclusion related to these suspicions in preparation for starting legal procedures against any anyone suspected of seizing or squandering public money. The Cabinet affirmed its determination to confront the scourge of corruption and bring to accountability those who squander or waste public money, Saleh said.

Digital transformation

Within the framework of the Cabinet’s follow-up of the implementation of its programs, Minister Al-Saleh made a presentation before the Cabinet members on the Interior Minister’s report on steps achieved in the government’s action program. He pointed out that the Interior Ministry coordinated with the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to establish a specialized unit, affiliated to the Ministry’s General Department of Criminal Investigations, in combating corruption, in addition to the department for combating public money crimes.

The Ministry launched several services within the framework of its plan for digital transformation to enhance transparency in government transactions and facilitate services for both expats and citizens around the clock, Minister Saleh clarified. He cited as examples of these services: e-services for residence affairs, canceling residence stickers in passports, and adding residency information to the civil identity cards, as well as renewing domestic workers’ residency permits and renewing driver’s licenses through the ministry’s website. The Cabinet lauded efforts made by the Interior Ministry in implementing the government’s action program mainly the first axis represented in combating corruption.

Coronavirus

The ministers, during the meeting, discussed the rapid developments on the new coronavirus outbreak in China. In this regard, Minister of Health Dr Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah made a presentation on the emergency plans and the precautionary measures taken to confront the spread of this epidemic into the country with all means. The ministers were reassured that the country is free from any coronavirus infected case.

In recognition of China’s efforts to confront the virus and preventing its spread, the Cabinet assigned the Foreign Ministry to communicate with Chinese officials on Kuwait’s contribution to support these efforts and help Chinese friends in dealing with this deadly disease. Upon His Highness the Amir’s order and in recognition of the efforts made by the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman in backing the GCC, and the issues of both Arab and Muslim nations, the Cabinet tasked the Kuwait Municipality to name one of the country’s main roads after the late Sultan.

Furthermore, the ministers discussed National Assembly affairs and the proposals submitted by some MPs. They also mulled the political affairs in light of the reports regarding the developments in the political arena on both Arab and international levels. – KUNA