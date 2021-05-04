KUWAIT: Minister of Health Dr Basel Al-Sabah briefed the Cabinet during its weekly meeting on the latest developments of the global situation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) especially in light of the spread of India’s mutant strain. He also informed the ministers on the latest developments of the coronavirus in Kuwait and the preventive measures taken to monitor and ensure the prevention of entry and spread of the Indian new strain into the country.

Sheikh Basel also apprised the ministers of the number of infections, recoveries and deaths as well as those who receive treatment, noting that the ministry is continuing the vaccination campaign as the centers of inoculation are witnessing a high turnout of people to get vaccine. The Ministry of Health had announced Monday recording 1,246 new coronavirus infections and 12 related deaths in the previous 24 hours.

The new figures took the total cases in the country up to 277,832 and deaths to 1,590 respectively, noted the ministry’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad. He pointed out that some 1,361 more people had been cured of the virus over the same period, raising the total of those who have overcome the disease to 261,369. He added that the number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 14,873 as of Monday, with 207 of them in intensive care units. Dr Sanad revealed that some 8,869 swab tests were conducted over the same period, bringing the total to 2,351,938.

Accelerating vaccination

The Cabinet called on all citizens and expats to be cautious, stressing that abiding by measures and upgrading awareness with health authorities to accelerate vaccination ensure the safety of both citizens and expats. It reviewed the recommendations made by the ministerial committee for coronavirus emergency and took some measures.

In this regard, the Cabinet approved the demand of the Ministry of Health on using the service of 500 nursing students of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training for six months to occupy the shortage at the MoH and enable those students to practice that qualifies them to work in health facilities in the future.

In addition, the Cabinet also allowed the entry of citizens who have licensed cattle via sea and land borders, and other cases. The government tasked the Ministry of Interior’s civil defense with giving certificates of appreciation to the volunteers who work during the coronavirus crisis, in recognition of their efforts and sacrifice.

The Cabinet had previously announced a travel ban on Kuwaitis, their first-degree relatives and domestic helpers as of May 22 if they do not receive anti-coronavirus vaccine set by the Ministry of Health. Young people who are not included in the vaccination are exempted from the ban, said Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, noting that non-Kuwaitis are still prevented from entering the country.

Interpellation motions

During its meeting held in Seif Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Cabinet during examined interpellation motions addressed to the ministers of foreign and finance affairs, affirming support for the two executives as they “sincerely pursue fulfilling their tasks.”

A statement read after the session said the ministers examined the two motions that had been submitted by MP Shuaib Al-Muwaizri to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, and Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Khalifa Hamadah.

Based on Article 135 of the National Assembly Bylaw, the two motions would be included in the agenda of the Forthcoming parliamentary session. Noting that the interpellation is a right for MPs guaranteed by the Constitution, the Cabinet affirmed its full confidence in the two ministers and its keenness on backing them so they may pursue their sincere efforts in fulfilling the tasks accorded to them. In the end of the session, the ministers discuss some political affairs in light on latest developments on the political arena at the Arab and International levels. – KUNA