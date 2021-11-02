KUWAIT: Kuwait’s government urged the public who have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to take the previously approved booster shot. This appeal came as the Ministry of Health announced offering booster coronavirus vaccine shots without previous appointments, provided that six months have passed since the second shot was taken. Those wanting to get the third shot should head directly to Kuwait’s Vaccination Center in Mishref, the ministry stated, stressing the importance of taking this shot to help boost the immune system and provide better protection against the coronavirus.

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Humoud Al-Sabah had briefed the Cabinet on the country’s COVID-19 pandemic situation, indicating “stability and continuing improvements” due to an unprecedented decline in cases, deaths and hospital bed and intensive care unit occupancy to their “lowest levels.” He also reiterated the ministry’s launch of the vaccination campaign for children in the 5-11 age group.

Houthi’s threats

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti ministers reiterated the country’s condemnation of Houthi attempts to threaten the security of Saudi Arabia, underlining their support for steps assumed by the neighboring Gulf kingdom to ensure its security, stability and sovereignty. During their weekly meeting on Monday at Seif Palace, led by Acting Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, the Cabinet praised an address delivered at a previous meeting by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The address praised as “fruitful” the national dialogue held between the executive and legislative branches, and called for comprehensive reform and development of government assessment.

Ministers were later briefed on His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s attendance of the Middle East Initiative Summit in Saudi Arabia, where he pledged Kuwait’s full commitment to Riyadh’s environmental plans. Kuwait stands side-by-side with Saudi Arabia, he said, mentioning that his country is at the forefront of nations seeking to achieve human and environmental sustainability. This can be achieved through strengthening carbon neutral pathways and increasing green spaces, as portrayed in Kuwait’s 2035 development strategy, he said, highlighting the global need for sustainable strategies aimed at the protection of the environment.

In turn, His Highness the Amir’s representative, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali briefed ministers on his attendance of separate Future Investment Initiative talks in Riyadh. At the meeting, he praised distinguished steps, made by Saudi Arabia, on several economic and social spectrums under the wise leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud as per the kingdom’s 2030 development strategy.

Political affairs

Afterwards, the Cabinet discussed political affairs on both the Arab and international fronts. Ministers voiced Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of continued Houthi attempts aiming to target and threaten the security of Saudi Arabia’s Najran, Abha International Airport and Jazan with two drones and ballistic missiles.

The Cabinet said the continuation of these hostile practices and escalation against civilians and residential areas as well as Saudi Arabia and the region’s security constitute a flagrant violation of the rules of international humanitarian law. The Cabinet noted that such practices require a rapid and decisive action by the international community to deter these threats and hold the perpetrators accountable.

It reiterated that Kuwait fully stands with Saudi Arabia and supports it in all measures taken to maintain its security, stability and sovereignty. The ministers further deplored the cowardly terrorist bombing on the entrance of Yemeni Aden International Airport that killed and wounded dozens of people. It re-affirmed Kuwait’s firm stance rejecting violence and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Cabinet reiterated Kuwait’s solidarity with the Yemeni legitimate government, renewing its call for the international community to put pressure so as to reach the desired political solution to put an end to the Yemeni crisis, in line with the three agreed references. It finally expressed sincere condolence to the victims’ relatives, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. – KUNA