BERLIN: Kuwaiti Ambassador to Germany Najeeb Al-Bader has hailed the strong Kuwaiti-German ties at all levels. The two sides’ relations began in the 70s when Kuwait started to show interest in investment in Germany, Al-Bader said in an interview with Souq magazine, of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In 1974, Kuwait started investing in Germany’s Daimler Benz company, and today Kuwait owns 6.8 percent of shares, becoming the second biggest investor. Kuwait was also the first Arab country to invest in Germany, with current investment of 35 billion euros, he noted.

These investments are approved by the government and the National Assembly, said Bader, adding that Kuwait’s investment office in London was launched in 1953, eight years prior to the country’s independence in 1961.Meanwhile, the ambassador said that Kuwait aims to boost partnership with Germany in different fields including defense, health and education.

Speaking of economic cooperation, Al-Bader said that Germany exports cars, medical and chemical products and electronics worth 1.6 billion euros annually to Kuwait, while it imports petrochemicals worth about 40 million euros from Kuwait annually. There are over 700 German brands and companies or their representatives in Kuwait, as part of the country’s development plan and the 2035 vision, he noted.

On the defense level, the ambassador said that Germany provides Kuwait with military vehicles that protect against chemical, nuclear and biological attacks. The two countries also aim to develop cooperation in the field of renewable energy, especially in technologies to use green hydrogen and solar power. Moreover, Kuwait Embassy is looking forward for more cooperation in the educational field for graduate and post-graduate studies.

In the same context, he affirmed that the Technical University of Munich will open its branch in Kuwait and will provide Bachelor, Masters and PHD certificates for about 6,600 students, and is expected to begin within two years, said Bader.

As for Kuwait’s request for Schengen visa waiver on its citizens, the ambassador said that Kuwait had completed all requirements needed for the waiver by the European Union (EU), adding that this step would be a boost to the European economy. Bader expressed his appreciation of the German leadership policy in Europe and its stance on Arab issues, especially the Syrian refugees crisis. He also hailed its role in reaching a political settlement in Libya by hosting two international conferences. – KUNA