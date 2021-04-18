KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) launched a project to send 100 girls from the Rohingya refugee community in Bangladesh on four-year university scholarships, funded by Kuwait Finance House, KRCS announced yesterday. The move was put in place after an agreement signed between the Kuwaiti-based relief organization and the Asian University of Bangladesh, based in Dhaka.

KRCS Secretary General Maha Al-Barjas praised the Kuwaiti private sector’s support of the organization’s humanitarian endeavors, focused on relief, educational and health initiatives. She called for ensuring the right to education for all, including displaced people affected by armed conflict, in order to create a sustainable means of livelihood.

Meanwhile, KRCS launched the ‘iftar’ fasting project, which includes distributing meals to 15,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Aziz Al-Daihani said during the distribution process that took place at the Jordanian Red Crescent Center in Balqa Governorate that KRCS has continued to provide humanitarian support to Syrian refugees in Jordan since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011.

Daihani added that the State of Kuwait is keen to alleviate the suffering of refugees and provide them with basic needs, taking into account the conditions in which they live and committing to the moral and legal role towards them, noting that these official and popular Kuwaiti efforts are nothing but a practical translation of the directives of the higher political leadership to support refugees.

The Ambassador mentioned that the project is implemented by KRCS in cooperation with the Jordanian Red Crescent, and includes the distribution of 500 meals per day to refugees throughout the days of the holy month of Ramadan and in various Jordanian cities and governorates with a total of 15,000 meals. He pointed out that a number of Kuwaiti students studying at the College of Medicine in Jordan and Kuwaiti volunteers participated in the daily distribution program. – KUNA